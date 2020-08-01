1 hospitalized after getting hit by car near Pinehurst

PINEHURST – A person from Kellogg was flown to Kootenai Health in Coeur d’Alene following a vehicle-pedestrian crash near Pinehurst Saturday morning.

A news release from Idaho State Police indicates the crash occurred at 11:24 a.m.

Sixty-year-old Connie Schrock of Kellogg was traveling eastbound on Interstate 90 when she noticed items on the road that had come from another vehicle.

Schrock and her husband pulled over to pick up the items. Sixty-year-old Glenn Mikkelson of Pocatello was driving towards them in a 2017 Dodge Ram 3500 at 50 miles per hour. He hit his brakes and swerved to the right to avoid hitting them.

One of the people in the road, which the news release does not specify, then stood up and turned into the side of Mikkelson’s vehicle. The person who was hit had non-life-threatening injuries and was initially taken by ambulance to Shoshone Medical Center in Kellogg before being flown to Kootenai Health.

Mikkelson was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.