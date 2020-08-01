1 killed after being hit by car near Dover

DOVER – Idaho State Police are investigating a deadly crash that occurred Friday near Dover in the Idaho panhandle.

A news release from ISP indicates 47-year-old Frythe Peine and 41-year-old Kraig Peine, both of Sagle, were traveling westbound on Lakeshore Drive in a silver 2012 Mercedes Benz SUV.

Around 10:20 p.m., they got in an argument. Kraig got out of the car and continued on foot while Frythe headed down the road.

Frythe turned the vehicle around a short time later to go back and pick up Kraig. Frythe did not see Kraig and hit him, according to the news release.

Kraig was later pronounced dead. The family has been notified. Alcohol is being investigated as a factor.