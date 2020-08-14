A Feel Good Friday surprise for an 11-year-old who is mowing 50 yards for free

Nominate someone Nominate someone

EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley HomeStore are teaming up every week to bring you some good news during Feel Good Friday!

We want to thank people in our community with random acts of kindness and leave you feeling good.

We recently received an email about a boy named Jacob Claxton, an 11-year-old who is mowing 50 yards in eastern Idaho for free. He wants to visit the homes of the elderly, veterans, disabled, single parents and those in need and cut their grass.

Jacob learned about a national program called Raising Men Lawn Care Service where youth are challenged to mow 50 yards. For every 10 lawns cut, participants receive a different T-shirt.

We wanted to thank Jacob for his efforts and surprised him for Feel Good Friday. Watch the video above to see how it all went down!

If you know someone who needs their lawn trimmed, you can contact Jacob on his Facebook page here.