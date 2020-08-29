A wealth of hunting opportunities kick off Aug. 30 and Sept. 1

The following is a news release from the Idaho Dept. of Fish and Game.

IDAHO FALLS – Some small game hunting seasons will open in Idaho on Aug 30 and Sept. 1, with opportunities including upland birds, upland game, and doves.

Many general archery seasons for deer and elk also open on Aug. 30.

There is a wealth of opportunity that this time of year provides for Idaho’s hunters.

To help you see what’s available, here is a list of hunting opportunities that kick-off between Aug. 30 and Sept. 1:

Aug. 30

Forest Grouse season (Dusky, Ruffed and Spruce Gouse) opens statewide

Red squirrel season opens statewide

Cottontail rabbit and snowshoe hare season opens statewide

General fall turkey seasons open – General fall seasons are limited to the Panhandle and Clearwater regions, and portions of the Southwest and Southeast regions. Some general seasons in eastern Idaho open Sept. 15. See page 22 of the Upland Game, Turkey and Furbearer rules.

NOTE: Hunters should know that for the first time this year, Hunting Passport holders who are 8 or 9 years old are now allowed to purchase turkey tags to participate in over-the-counter turkey hunts, including general season and general youth-only hunts. Check out Fish and Game’s Hunting Passport page for more information about the program.

Most deer and elk archery seasons open — check the Idaho Big Game 2020 Seasons & Rules for more information.

Sept. 1

Mourning and White-winged dove season opens statewide — check the Idaho Migratory Game Bird 2020-2021 Seasons and Rules for more information, and remember you need your Migratory Bird (HIP) Permit to hunt doves.