Amber Alert issued for missing Montana baby

COLUMBIA FALLS, Montana — An Amber Alert has been issued in Montana for a 6-month-old infant who was abducted Saturday.

The baby, Lucas Warner, was taken by 21-year-old Andrew Warner, his non-custodial father, and 19-year-old Hayli Emerson, according to the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office. The couple was driving a white 1998 Dodge Dakota pickup truck with dark pin stripes and license place number 720745A.

Andrew Warner and Hayli Emerson

Lucas Warner has blonde hair, blue eyes and weighs around 25 lbs. Andrew Warner has blonde hair, hazel eyes, is around six feet tall and weighs 160 lbs. Emerson has blonde hair, green eyes, is around five feet tall and weighs 159 lbs.

Columbia Falls is located in northern Montana near the United States/Canada border. Anyone with information on the missing child or suspects is asked to call 911 or (406) 758-5610.