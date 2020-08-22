Annual Fill the Boot fundraiser will go virtual in Idaho Falls

The following is a news release from the Idaho Falls Fire Department.

IDAHO FALLS — As the COVID pandemic affects communities across the United States, it has also impacted in-person fundraising for the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA).

For 66 years, the International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF) has collected critical funds in the community – one dollar at a time – as part of the Fill the Boot program. But this year, due to social distancing, that’s not possible.

“Last year, we raised a record breaking $32,845 for the MDA,” says Jimmie Hitch, Idaho Falls MDA Coordinator. “This year’s fundraiser is going to look a little different, but we’re confident the generous and supportive people of Idaho Falls will rally around the cause once again. We are excited to try out some new and creative ways to collect donations. Thank you for continuing to help with these efforts,” adds Hitch.

Donations collected by Professional Fire Fighters Association Local 1565 help meet the urgent need for MDA’s Frontline COVID-19 Emergency Fund to continue services for people living in our community with neuromuscular diseases across the country.

“For six decades, IAFF members have been at intersections across America with their fire boots to collect donations for MDA,” says IAFF General President Harold Schaitberger. “But the COVID pandemic and social distancing make that an impossibility. Virtual Fill the Boot will let our members continue to collect to help MDA meet their vital mission of finding treatment and cures for muscular dystrophy, ALS and other neuromuscular diseases.”

For event updates and special giveaways follow Idaho Falls Firefighters IAFF Local 1565 on Facebook and Instagram.