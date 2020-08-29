As Laura heads east, hundreds of thousands are left behind with no power ahead of hot weekend

(CNN) — In one coastal Louisiana community, the power may be out for months after Hurricane Laura lashed the state with violent winds and heavy rain earlier this week.

Across the Mid-South, the storm has left more than half a million people without power, according to poweroutage.us. That’s especially dangerous for communities in parts of Louisiana, Texas and Arkansas that are still reeling from the storm’s damage and under a heat advisory for this weekend.

Temperatures in areas across the three states are slated to reach the mid-90s Saturday but could feel close to 110 degrees Fahrenheit, according to CNN meteorologist Tyler Mauldin.

Laura, now a post-tropical cyclone, is moving east towards the Mid-Atlantic states with winds of about 25 mph. Although it’s weakened significantly since landfall, severe weather threats remain, including rain, strong winds and isolated tornadoes, according to the National Weather Service.

Carbon monoxide deaths

The death toll in Texas and Louisiana rose to 15 on Saturday, authorities said.

Louisiana officials have confirmed 12 storm-related deaths, according to a tweet from Louisiana Department of Health.

An 84-year-old man and an 80-year-old woman in Louisiana’s Allen Parish died from carbon monoxide poisoning from a generator, said the tweet.

Ten of the 15 deaths were attributed to carbon monoxide poisoning.

Edwards reported earlier that at least four died due to falling trees.

In Port Arthur, Texas, three people died from carbon monoxide poisoning, a county official told CNN Friday.

They “had a generator working inside a building,” Allison Getz a public information officer for the Jefferson County Emergency Management told CNN.

Six others were taken to a hospital.

In a separate incident, 17 people were transported to the hospital for carbon monoxide poisoning, according to Angie Hebert, a spokesperson for Medical Center of Southeast Texas.

In the immediate aftermath of Laura, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued an advisory Thursday warning of the risks of carbon monoxide poisoning.

With power knocked out to thousands of homes and businesses, the CDC warned of the risks if people turn to “alternate power sources such as gasoline generators and may use propane or charcoal grills for cooking.”

“If used or placed improperly, these sources can lead to CO (carbon monoxide) buildup inside buildings, garages, or campers and poison the people and animals inside.”

15th anniversary of Katrina

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards will travel to Lake Charles on Saturday to meet President Donald Trump, survey damage, and discuss the state’s response, a release from the governor’s office said.

Saturday also marks 15 years since Hurricane Katrina made landfall in the state.

“We honor the many lives that were tragically lost in the great City of New Orleans and along the Gulf Coast and hold in prayer the families who still mourn. The impacts remain with us today,” Edwards said in a tweet.

No power for two months

The powerful storm devastated communities across Louisiana, stripping some neighborhoods down to scraps of wood and debris.

In Cameron Parish, Louisiana, it could take up to two months to restore power, according to Ashley Buller, the Assistant Director of Parish Emergency Preparedness. There is also currently no running water in the area.

Despite the mandatory evacuation order, about 150 residents remained in the parish but appear to be OK, Buller told CNN.

“Just about everyone has been in contact with family and friends,” Buller said.

Emergency officials have not made it into the area yet to survey the damage and in some sections of the parish, the water remains high. The secondary offices for the sheriff’s department and emergency management have been “wiped out,” Buller said.

“If you can access your property, we will let you in,” says Buller. “We want people to be able to save their property.”

Tornado damage in Arkansas

A tornado from Laura’s remants hit Randolph County in northeastern Arkansas on Thursday night, the National Weather Service tweeted on Saturday.

“While most tornadoes are brief/weak with inland tropical systems, this one was on the ground for 14 miles and caused significant damage,” said the tweet.

Tornado damage was also reported about 60 miles away in Lake City, Arkansas, the NWS said.

The Refuge Baptist Church in Lake City was destroyed on Thursday night, the church said on Facebook.

“We could feel the shaking, we heard the tornado. Scary, but it happened so quick it was almost surreal,” pastor Steve Hinkle told CNN affiliate WMC.

