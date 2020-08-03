At least 6 people injured following hot air balloon crash near Jackson

TETON VILLAGE, Wyoming (Jackson Hole Buckrail) — Three hot air balloons went down south of Teton Village, Wyoming early Monday morning resulting in multiple injuries. According to authorities, one patient was flown to Idaho and others were brought by ambulance to St. John’s Urgent Care in Jackson, Wyoming.

A news release from the Teton County, Wyoming Sheriff’s Office indicates the crash occurred at 8:13 a.m. near Propane Road about one-third of a mile west of State Highway 390.

The incident occurred over an area between Teton Village and The Aspens. Two balloons are down in a field, while the other is reported to have crashed near an area with trees further south.

A witness told Jackson Hole News & Guide there were about 20 people in one of the balloons. Another balloon, carrying 12-year-old Robert Krayevski and his family, was dragged across a field and crashed into a fence.

It is suspected that the weather played a role in the crash, but the official cause is under investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration.

The Jackson Hole News & Guide reports the person flown to Idaho was taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls. Five others were taken by ambulance to St. John’s.

Along with the Teton County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson Hole Fire/EMS and National Park Service law enforcement were on the scene.

This is a developing story with more information to follow.

Courtesy Jacob Gore, Buckrail

Courtesy Jacob Gore, Buckrail