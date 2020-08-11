Boise State Broncos cancel 2020 football season

BOISE (KBOI) – Boise State University won’t be suiting up for sports this fall.

The Mountain West Conference on Monday announced an “indefinite postponement” to its fall sports lineup due to ongoing COVID-19 concerns.

The indefinite postponement affects men’s and women’s cross country, football, women’s soccer and women’s volleyball.

Christina Olson has been a fan of BSU football since the 1960s.

“I’m concerned about the safety of all of them,” Olson said. “I want them to be safe and to be able to finish their schooling, and the staff to be safe. We all just need to do the right thing.”

For those involved in sports programs, like BSU marching band member Colin Cho, this is a tough pill to swallow.

“It will be interesting to see what happens with the marching band,” Cho said. “It is really sad that the season is canceled, but it’s understandable because of the pandemic.”

“I’m really bummed that it’s canceled because I love the Boise Bronco football program,” said Olson. “But I’m really glad they’re gonna be safe, so I’m all for them canceling.”

Fans are trying to keep a stiff upper lip.

“I can live with it,” said Cho. “I believe that it’s still way better to be safe.”

Despite the recent string of bad news for BSU sports, Olson believes the football program has been steadily improving over the decades.

“Oh my gosh, it has changed so much it’s unbelievable. It’s changed really in a good way,” said Olson. “I remember the old wooden stadium. It’s a great program and I still love the BSU Broncos.”

BSU sports staff issued a statement included with Monday’s announcement from Mountian West.

“Despite everything that has been thrown in their way over the last several months, our student-athletes, coaches and staff had been preparing for a 2020 season,” said Curt Apsey, Boise State athletic director. “They were ready for every possible uncertainty, but in the end, the physical and mental well-being of student-athletes across the conference necessitated today’s announcement.”

“I am so appreciative of all the efforts to this point, and I feel deeply for everyone that has been working towards a championship-caliber season, especially our student-athletes.”

The conference could potentially play games in the spring, including football.

The university had been prepping for a wildly different look for Bronco home football games this season, including social distanced fans, sanitation stations, a no-entry policy and tail-gating changes.

But that now is a moot point.