Bomb threat at EIRMC deemed not credible

IDAHO FALLS — Idaho Falls Police have determined that a vague bomb threat at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center Saturday was not credible.

Police reports show during the early afternoon, an unidentified person called in a vague bomb threat to the main phone number at the hospital, according to a IFPD news release. The switchboard operator followed hospital protocol and immediately notified police.

Police and emergency responders arrived at the hospital. The Idaho Falls Police Regional Bomb Squad, in corporation with hospital staff did a complete sweep of the hospital and found no indication of any explosive, police spokeswoman Jessica Clements said.

Police determined there is no risk to patients, visitors and staff at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.