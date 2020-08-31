UPDATE: 2 people hospitalized following 2-vehicle crash in Idaho Falls

UPDATE:

IDAHO FALLS – Several people were hospitalized following a two-vehicle crash in Idaho Falls Monday afternoon.

The crash occurred around 12:20 p.m. at 17th Street and Ashment Avenue.

Idaho Falls Police Department spokeswoman Jessica Clements tells EastIdahoNews.com the driver of a green Lexus was headed east on 17th Street. It ran a red light and hit a silver Mazda as it was pulling out of the mall parking lot.

The Mazda ended up flipping upside down and the Lexus had major damage on the front.

A driver and a passenger were in the Mazda. There was also a driver in the Lexus. The drivers of both vehicles were taken by ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. The extent of their injuries is unknown. The passenger in the Mazda was uninjured.

Everyone involved was wearing a seatbelt, according to Clements.

A minor fender bender occurred as people gathered to look at the crash.

As of 1:36, the wreckage is cleaned up and traffic has resumed to normal.

The Idaho Falls Fire Department assisted IFPD in the response.

ORIGINAL STORY:

IDAHO FALLS — Police are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash on 17th Street near the Grand Teton Mall.

One vehicle flipped onto its top and the second vehicle sustained major damage at the intersection of 17th Street and Ashment Avenue. Idaho Falls Fire, Idaho Falls Ambulance and the Idaho Falls Police Department responded to the crash.

At this point, it’s unknown how many people were involved and the extent of their injuries.

Officers ask drivers to avoid the area while they investigate the wreck.

EastIdahoNews.com will update this story as we learn more.