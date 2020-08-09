Eagle man lands new catch-and-release state record black crappie

The following is a news release from the Idaho Department of Fish and Game.

WEISER – Congratulations to Jon Urban of Eagle on a new catch/release record black crappie from Crane Creek Reservoir near Weiser.

Urban was fishing the reservoir on July 26, when he landed the 17-inch lunker panfish. After a quick measurement and photo, Jon released the fish to fight another day.

Crane Creek Reservoir has a history of producing big crappie. The reservoir currently holds the certified weight record white crappie (3.8 pounds, 17.5 inches) caught by Trenten Smith in 2012.

Urban’s record moves the black crappie catch/release record back to southern Idaho after several previous records were caught in Idaho’s panhandle.

Learn more about catch/release records and the state record fish program.