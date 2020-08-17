EIRMC named one of the 50 top cardiovascular hospitals in America

IDAHO FALLS — Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center has been named one of the “50 Top Cardiovascular Hospitals” in the country by IBM Watson Health.

The organization studied performance metrics from 989 US hospitals and identified top tier facilities for their inpatient cardiovascular services.

This recognition acknowledges that EIRMC delivers better outcomes for cardiovascular patients, while operating more efficiently and at a lower cost, according to a news release.

Extrapolating the results of this year’s study, if all Medicare inpatients received the same level of care as those treated in a Top 50 facilities:

More than 11,000 additional lives could be saved

More than 2,800 additional heart patients could be complication-free

Over $1.5 billion could be saved

“Heart disease is the #1 leading cause of death both in the US and globally, with 647,000 Americans dying of the illness,” says Dr. Patrick Gorman, Interventional Cardiologist and Cardiovascular Medical Director at EIRMC. “As the primary facility in the region taking care of people with heart disease, we rely on our clinical staff and physicians, who have the expertise and commitment to help patients recover from this illness. This recognition speaks to the exceptional clinical care delivered at EIRMC.

Following are some of the key performance benchmarks set by this year’s Watson Health 50 Top Cardiovascular Hospitals:

Significantly higher inpatient survival: Winning hospitals had significantly higher inpatient survival rates (28.7% to 47.4% higher)

Fewer complications: The 50 Top Cardiovascular Hospitals achieved 6.3 to 27.7% fewer patients with complications

You can find more information on the top hospitals here.