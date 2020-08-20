Expect delays at Hurricane Pass in Grand Teton National Park

The following is a news release from Grand Teton National Park.

MOOSE, Wyoming — Grand Teton National Park in partnership with the Grand Teton National Park Foundation are working to improve sections of the Teton Crest Trail. There will be intermittent 30-minute closures on a section of the trail near the summit of Hurricane Pass between August 19-24 and September 3-8. Backpackers planning on hiking the Teton Crest Trail during these dates should expect delays in both directions.

The Teton Crest Trail is a 45-mile long trail through the high country of the Teton Range. Sections of the trail were built by the Civilian Conservation Corps dating back to 1934, and despite constant use, much of the trail has remained largely untouched since then.

Hurricane Pass is one of the highest points along the Teton Crest Trail at 10,338 feet/3,151meters in elevation. Over time, heavy water flow from melting snow has caused severe erosion and exposed bedrock along areas of the trail. The trail damage now poses safety hazards to hikers and has forced the creation of several social trails.

The project will create a new trail bench in its historic location and help restore the integrity of the trail. While much of the Tetons is comprised of granite, the damaged area is mainly limestone, which is softer and erodes faster. By removing portions of the eroded trail, a new solid surface will be created from the existing bedrock.

During construction, loose materials such as rocks and gravel may be moved downhill and cause a safety hazard to hikers below. For safety purposes, the trail will have intermittent closures during construction activities. Closures will allow uninterrupted work to be performed and time to clear the trail of any newly created hazards.

The Grand Teton National Park Foundation has committed to help enhance and sustain the park’s spectacular trails. The Foundation’s support enables the National Park Service to assess, plan, and execute specialized trail initiatives. The recent completion of restoration projects at Jenny Lake, including the backcountry trails leading to Hidden Falls and Inspiration Point, and the current Snake River Gateways project are other successful examples of how the Foundation and the park work in partnership to enhance the visitor experience and protect park resources.