Firefighters battling wildfire in Pocatello

POCATELLO – Firefighters are on the scene of a fire in Pocatello.

Pocatello Fire Dept. Chief David Gates tells EastIdahoNews.com the fire started at 6:49 p.m. on the corner of American and Barton Road.

Between 20 and 40 acres are on fire. There are homes in the area, but Gates say they are out of harms way.

One shed was destroyed, but no injuries have been reported.

A cause has not been determined. Full containment is expected by 10 p.m., Gates says.

Multiple agencies are fighting the fire, including Pocatello Fire Dept., Pocatello Valley Fire Protection, North Bannock Fire Dept., Chubbuck Fire Dept., the Bureau of Land Management and the U.S. Forest Service.