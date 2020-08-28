Fish and Game to restock popular fishing locations in eastern Idaho through September

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Department of Fish and Game is restocking popular fishing locations throughout eastern Idaho.

Conservation officers will be stocking about 7,000 catchable-size (10- to 12-inch) rainbow trout at the following locations in the Upper Snake Region this September. These ponds are all close to towns, making them an easy after school getaway or quick weekend outing. The cooler weather and shorter days should make for some great fishing fun for the entire family, according to a news release.

3,000 rainbow trout will be stocked in Gem Lake between Sept. 14 and Sept. 18.

800 rainbow trout will be stocked in Trail Creek Pond between Sept. 14 and Sept. 18.

1,200 rainbow trout will be stocked in Rexburg City Ponds between Sept. 21 and Sept. 25.

1,000 rainbow trout will be stocked in Becker Pond between Sept. 21 and Sept. 25.

1,000 rainbow trout will be stocked in Ryder Park Riverside Pond between Sept. 21 and Sept. 25.

Officials will also be stocking some 4,500 rainbow trout in the Salmon area in September. All stocking dates and numbers of fish are approximate and may change without notice due to water or weather conditions. Here is the schedule:

300 trout will be stocked in Blue Mt. Meadow Pond between Sept. 7 and Sept 11.

1,500 trout will be stocked in Hayden Creek Pond between Sept. 7 and Sept 11.

600 trout will be stocked in Hyde Creek Pond between Sept. 7 and Sept 11.

600 trout will be stocked in Kids Creek Pond between Sept. 7 and Sept 11.

1,500 trout will be stocked in Mosquito Flat Reservoir between Sept. 14 and Sept 18.

Anglers can find more detailed information on each water, including maps, facilities, species present, stocking records, and fishing rules by visiting the Fishing Planner on Fish and Game’s website.