Heatwave will bring high temperatures across the Gem State Sunday through Tuesday

IDAHO FALLS — This weekend is going to be hot across the Gem State, and the heatwave will continue into next week.

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory from noon Sunday to 9 p.m. Tuesday in the following counties: Fremont, Madison, Bonneville, Bingham, Bannock, Power, Franklin, Oneida, Custer and Butte. Meteorologists predicted high temperatures of 95 to 100 degrees throughout the area.

Things will be worse in western Idaho where an excessive heat watch has been issued and in northern Utah, which is under an excessive heat warning for the same period. In those areas, temperatures may get as high as 105 degrees.

Extreme heat significantly increases the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities or to those sensitive to heat. Officials advise residents to properly hyrate, stay in shaded areas, and do not leave pets or children in unattended vehicles.

For the latest forecast information visit the East Idaho News weather page.