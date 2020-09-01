Here’s everything coming and going on Hulu in September

IDAHO FALLS (KSL.com) — The time has come again for more stuff to be added to all the streaming services.

Hulu is adding a plethora of new movies, TV shows and other titles to its lineup in September, according to a news release from the company.

Vampire romance fans can revisit the entire “Twilight” series of films, which will be available on the first of the month. Check out Christopher Guest’s acclaimed mockumentaries, including “A Mighty Wind” and “Best In Show,” before they leave Hulu on Sept. 30.

Here’s a look at the rest of the titles coming and going on Hulu next month.

SEPT. 1

“Mike Tyson Mysteries” Season 4

“Jeopardy!: Episode Refresh”

“50 First Dates”

“Absolute Power”

“Aeon Flux”

“American Dragons”

“An American Haunting”

“Any Given Sunday”

“Anywhere but Here”

“Back to School”

“Bad Girls from Mars”

“The Bank Job”

“Because I Said So”

“The Birdcage”

“Broken Lizard’s Club Dread”

“Call Me”

“Carrington”

“The Cold Light Of Day”

“Cool Blue”

“Criminal Law”

“The Day the Earth Stood Still”

“De-Lovely”

“Demolition Man”

“Desperate Hours”

“Deuces Wild”

“Employee of the Month”

“The End of Violence”

“Evil Dead II”

“Extreme Justice”

“The Festival”

“Hanoi Hilton”

“Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay”

“Harold & Kumar Go To White Castle”

“Hoosiers”

“The House on Carroll Street”

“I Feel Pretty”

“The Impossible”

“Invasion U.S.A.”

“Jessabelle”

“Julia”

“The Last Boy Scout”

“The Last House on the Left” (1972)

“The Little Girl Who Lives Down the Lane”

“Love Is All There Is”

“Mad Money”

“Man of La Mancha”

“The Mechanic”

“Mississippi Burning”

“Mr. North”

“Music Within”

“Not Another Teen Movie”

“Notorious”

“The Omen”

“Outbreak”

“Pee-wee’s Big Adventure”

“Pieces of April”

“Practical Magic”

“Rambo” (2008)

“Reasonable Doubt”

“Religulous”

“Slow Burn”

“Some Kind of Wonderful”

“Stargate”

“The Terminator”

“Things You Can Tell Just By Looking At Her”

“This World, Then the Fireworks”

“Top Gun”

“Trolls World Tour”

“Turkey Bowl”

“Twilight”

“The Twilight Saga: New Moon”

“The Twilight Saga: Eclipse”

“The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1″

“The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2″

“Tyler Perry’s Daddy’s Little Girls”

“The Weight of Water”

“Wanted”

“The Woods”

SEPT. 2

“Hell on the Border”

SEPT. 3

“Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life”

SEPT. 6

“Awoken”

SEPT. 7

“Madagascar: A Little Wild” Season 1A (Hulu Original)

SEPT. 8

“American Ninja Warrior” Season 12 Premiere

“Brother vs. Brother” Season 7 Premiere

SEPT. 9

“Woke” Season 1 (Hulu Original)

SEPT. 10

“Prisoners”

SEPT. 11

My Hero Academia” Episodes 64 – 76

SEPT. 16

“Archer” Season 11 Premiere

SEPT. 17

“The Good Shepherd”

SEPT. 18

“Pen15″ Season 2 (Hulu Original)

“Sherman’s Showcase: Black History Month Special”

“Babyteeth”

“The Fight”

“Gemini Man”

“StarDog and TurboCat”

SEPT. 20

“The Haunted”

SEPT. 21

“The 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards”

SEPT. 22

“Filthy Rich” Series Premiere

“The Addams Family”

SEPT. 23

“Cosmos: Possible Worlds”

“If Loving You Is Wrong” Season 5

SEPT. 24

“Teen Titans Go! Vs. Teen Titans”

SEPT. 25

“Judy”

SEPT. 26

“The Wilderness of Error” Series Premiere

SEPT. 28

“Bless the Harts” Season 2 Premiere

“Bob’s Burgers” Season 11 Premiere

“Family Guy” Season 19 Premiere

“Fargo” Season 4 Premiere

“The Simpsons” Season 32 Premiere

SEPT. 29

“Inherit the Viper”

“Trauma Center”

SEPT. 30

“Southbound”

LEAVING SEPT. 30

“2001 Maniacs”

“50 First Dates”

“A Bridge Too Far”

“A Mighty Wind”

“A Perfect Murder”

“Best In Show”

“Beyond the Valley of the Dolls”

“Brick Mansions”

“Brokedown Palace”

“Buffy, the Vampire Slayer”

“Buried”

“Cats & Dogs”

“City Slickers”

“City Slickers 2: The Legend of Curly’s Gold”

“Cold War” (2012)

“Die Hard 4: Live Free or Die Hard”

“Employee of the Month”

“Escape from Alcatraz”

“For Your Consideration”

“Friday the 13th – Part III”

“Friday the 13th Part IV: The Final Chapter”

“From Paris with Love”

“Futureworld”

“Hoosiers”

“House of 1000 Corpses”

“Iron Eagle IV: On the Attack”

“Kung Pow: Enter the Fist”

“Larry Crowne”

“Mississippi Burning”

“My Cousin Vinny”

“Nate and Hayes”

“Norma Rae”

“Pathology”

“Poseidon”

“Post Grad”

“Practical Magic”

“Rabbit Hole”

“Rambo” (2008)

“Right at Your Door”

“Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves”

“Sands of Iwo Jima”

“Some Kind of Hero”

“Speed 2: Cruise Control”

“Spider-Man 3″

“Stargate”

“Strategic Air Command”

“Sugar Hill”

“Sunset Strip”

“The Birdcage”

“The Client”

“The Color Purple”

“The Devil’s Rejects”

“The Eye”

“The Eye 2″

“The Inevitable Defeat of Mister & Pete”

“The Mask”

“The Ninth Gate”

“The Sender”

“The Shawshank Redemption”

“The Truth About Cats & Dogs”

“The U.S. vs. John Lennon”

“Three Musketeers”

“Top Gun”

“Undertow”

“Unlocked”

“Waiting for Guffman”

“Wanted”

“West Side Story” (1961)