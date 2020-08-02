Idaho supports thousands of businesses and citizens during pandemic, Gov. Little says

The following is a news release from the office of Governor Brad Little.

BOISE – Governor Brad Little reported Friday on the success of several programs that have supported Idaho businesses and citizens during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Idaho Rebound Cash Grants for small businesses – More than $75 million was distributed to more than 8,700 Idaho small businesses in cash payments of up to $10,000. The Idaho Rebound Cash Grants helped the smallest of Idaho businesses impacted by COVID-19, from the self-employed to companies with under 50 employees.

Local government authority to support businesses – The state directed $94 million in coronavirus relief money to local governments – money they can choose to direct to support local businesses. Local leaders know their communities best, and they will identify how to further support businesses impacted by COVID-19.

Return to Work incentives – More than 26,000 employees received $25.7 million in Return to Work bonuses. More than 4,300 employers took advantage of the program to incentivize their workers to safely return to a job instead of continuing to collect unemployment benefits. President Donald Trump, White House officials, and Congressional Republicans are looking to Idaho’s conservative program to save taxpayer dollars and further rebound the economy.

PPE for small businesses – Since May, the State of Idaho has distributed 4,233 orders of masks, gloves, and sanitizer worth $1,082,150 to Idaho small businesses and non-profit organizations. The short-term program helps small businesses get back to work safely and build consumer confidence by allowing them to acquire PPE in quantities appropriate for their size while the supply chain normalized. Small businesses can continue to use Supplies.Idaho.Gov before Aug. 31 to access a 30-day supply of PPE. Protective supplies now are readily available from both specialty and traditional retailers, and a list of available vendors is available at IdahoPPEexchange.com.

Public safety initiative – The majority of Idaho cities and counties submitted letters of intent to participate in Governor Brad Little’s plan that leverages federal coronavirus relief funds to cover local public safety personnel salaries and gives cities and counties the opportunity to pass on the savings to property taxpayers. Under the plan, Idaho property taxpayers in participating cities or counties could see a 10 to 20% one-time reduction in their property taxes this year.