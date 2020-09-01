Installation of new video scoreboard begins at D93’s Thunder stadium

The following is a news release from Bonneville School District 93.

IDAHO FALLS — Workers began installing a new video scoreboard near the south end zone of Bonneville School District 93’s Thunder Stadium on Monday. The new scoreboard will replace the current scoreboard, which was installed when Thunder Stadium opened in 1993.

“The old scoreboard was becoming difficult to maintain,” said D93 Spokesperson Samantha Williams. “There were some games where I think all of us had our fingers crossed that the thing would make it through the fourth quarter. It served our community well but this change is long overdue.”

The new Daktronics scoreboard is customizable and comes equipped with the latest graphics technology. The all-digital display will make it easier for Hillcrest and Bonneville to raise additional funds to support their programs through advertising and sponsorships on the scoreboard.

The new scoreboard was made possible through the generosity of the Bank of Commerce, who will be contributing $15,000 a year for the next five years to purchase the scoreboard.

“The Bank of Commerce believes in the importance of supporting the schools in our local communities, “says Tom Romrell, President & Chief Executive Officer. We are thrilled to help Bonneville and Hillcrest High Schools obtain a new scoreboard and hope for a great season for all participants and fans.”

D93 hopes to have the new scoreboard up in time for the freshman and JV football games Thursday night. The first varsity football game with the new scoreboard is scheduled to take place Friday night as Hillcrest welcomes Vallivue to Thunder Stadium.