Life Lessons Encore: How Lyle Olson has lived his 90 years to the fullest

Life is hard, stressful, fast-paced and can sometimes be overwhelming. That’s why EastIdahoNews.com is partnering with MorningStar Senior Living of Idaho Falls to bring you Life Lessons.

We’re asking MorningStar residents to share gems of wisdom every Tuesday with us. Some of their answers will make you laugh, some may make you cry, some may even change your life.

With the spread of COVID-19, we are currently unable to interview the wise folks face-to-face at Morningstar so we’re taking a look back at what some in the past have told us.

We first met Lyle Olson last year on the day he was celebrating his 90th birthday! He wasn’t sure was the fuss was all about but was willing to share with us experiences he learned as a sports newspaper reporter. He says his career taught him a lot about life.

He became choked up when asked about his daughters and says he is proud of the life he has lived. Listen to Lyle’s Life Lessons in the video player above.