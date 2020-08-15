Local organization continues its summer drive-in movie marathon Saturday to raise funds for sick kids

The following is a news release from Ronald McDonald House Charities of Idaho.

IDAHO FALLS – Ronald McDonald House Charities of Idaho is officially halfway done with its first Summer Drive-In Movie Series, presented by Blue Cross of Idaho, at the Idaho Falls Motor Vu Drive-In.

They are excited to continue their Harry Potter marathon on Saturday, Aug. 15 and Saturday, Sept. 19. Toyota is the movie sponsor for this Saturday’s double feature.

Throughout the summer, Motor Vu Drive-In has been showing Harry Potter double features for some socially distanced fun. Concessions are available from 7:30 p.m. until the start of the second movie. In addition to amazing sponsors, 15% of all concessions will support Ronald McDonald House Charities of Idaho.

This event is a great way for the community to get out of the house while staying safe, having fun, and supporting local families in need. The next double-feature will take place Saturday, Aug. 15, where Harry Potter 5 and 6 will be shown. In addition to the Harry Potter movies, Toyota will be providing collapsible coolers to the first 100 cars. There will also be some pre-show trivia for movie-goers with the opportunity to win fun prizes. Trivia will begin at 8:45 p.m.

Gates will open at 7:30 p.m. and the first show will begin 30 minutes after sunset. Tickets can be purchased online or at the gate.

For those unable to attend, you can still help local families with sick children by donating here or texting the amount you want to give to (208) 261-4441.