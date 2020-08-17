Local pediatric clinic hosting free drive-in movie night in Idaho Falls next week

IDAHO FALLS – As summer winds down and kids throughout eastern Idaho prepare to go back to school, a local business wants to throw one last party.

Just 4 Kids Urgent Care in Idaho Falls is hosting a free drive-in movie night at the Motor Vu Drive-in Monday, Aug. 24.

Emily Chantry, the director of marketing and events, tells EastIdahoNews.com the gates will open at 8 p.m. There will be numerous prizes and giveaways at 8:30 for those in attendance.

“We’re going to have a post on our social media pages so people at the event can share pictures and be randomly selected to win prizes,” Chantry says.

The movie will start at 9 p.m., which is “How to Train your Dragon.”

Chantry says Just 4 Kids has wanted to do a customer appreciation event for quite a while. Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, there hasn’t been a lot of options to bring people together.

“When we thought about this, we just thought it would be a good way to allow people to get out and do something fun with their families before school starts, especially since there’s been a lot of stress and uncertainly for both kids and parents going into a new school year,” says Chantry.

Though people will be in their cars, Chantry says they are still encouraging you to bring a mask in case you have to get out or use the restroom.

Space is limited due to COVID-19 restrictions, so you’ll need to sign up if you’re planning to attend. A total of 200 tickets are available. Only one ticket per car is needed and you must have it with you to get in.

“This will be a socially-distanced event. We’re not going to have everybody out sitting on the grass. It will be in their cars,” Chantry says. “We ask that people sign up to reserve their ticket and then come to our clinic to pick up the physical ticket.”

Just 4 Kids Urgent Care is at 3320 S. 25th E. in Idaho Falls. To sign up, call (208) 656-1500 or click here.

Courtesy Emily Chantry