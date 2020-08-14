Man admits to walking two full carts out of the Ammon and Idaho Falls Walmarts, police say

IDAHO FALLS — Investigators say a man recently walked out of both the Idaho Falls and Ammon Walmart stores with over $1,400 in merchandise combined from both stores.

Gilberto R. Badachi, 43, is charged with felony grand theft and burglary and is currently incarcerated in the Bonneville County Jail.

Police reports show that around 4 p.m. Sunday, officers were sent to the Idaho Falls store for a burglary in progress. Badachi had reportedly loaded a cart with $515.76 worth of items and walked out of the store, pushing the cart. Loss prevention staff tried stopping Badachi, but he refused.

Once getting into his car, Badachi left the cart full of items and drove away. Police caught up him on Maple Street and pulled him over. Inside the trunk of the car, investigators found an additional $890.54 of goods Badachi said he stole from the Ammon Walmart on Hitt Road between 9 and 10 a.m., according to court documents.

Officers say Badachi admitted to taking the goods, which included dog food, alcohol and household items.

Also, in the car, police found multiple drug pipes and a scale. The arresting officer told Badachi they would only charge him with the burglary since he was cooperative. While taking Badachi to jail, officers found loose oxycodone and clonazepam pills he did not have a prescription for, police say.

With the find, Badachi was also charged with felony possession of a controlled substance, felony introducing major contraband into a jail and misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphilia.

Badachi is being held on a $30,000 bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 21 before Magistrate Judge Steven Gardner.