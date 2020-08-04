Man arrested after robbery and shooting in Blackfoot

BLACKFOOT — Blackfoot police officers are investigating an armed robbery and shooting incident Tuesday morning.

Police reports show officers were called to the area of Pacific Street and Spruce Street in Blackfoot at about 1 a.m. after dispatchers took a report of an attempted vehicle robbery. When officers arrived, they learned 20-year-old Jose Moreno allegedly tried forcing a victim out of the vehicle at gunpoint with a small child inside.

After failing to get the vehicle to move, Moreno fled the scene, police say.

Investigators tried finding Moreno. During their search, detectives believe Moreno fired his gun in the direction of officers responding to the scene.

Shortly after the incident, officers, as well as the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office, found Moreno and arrested him.

Moreno is behind bars in the Bingham County Jail on felony charges of robbery, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and two counts of aggravated assault upon law enforcement.

The Blackfoot Police department declined to provide EastIdahoNews.com with further comments.

Moreno is expected to appear in court Tuesday, where his charges will be finalized and bail set.