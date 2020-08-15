Man arrested after stabbing someone in the face, police say

POCATELLO — The Pocatello Police Department arrested a man after they say he stabbed another man in the face last week.

Neicon Nicolas Loveless, 19, is charged with felony aggravated battery. According to an affidavit of probable cause obtained by EastIdahoNews.com, Loveless told officers he stabbed the victim in the face on Aug. 8 because the victim pushed him. However, other witnesses tell a different story.

When police arrived at a home on Taft Avenue they found the victim and another man sitting outside in a car who said Loveless was inside the home and had access to weapons.

The witnesses and the victim said Loveless acted verbally aggressive all day and threatened to stab the victim if touched. Loveless reportedly became agitated as the victim tried to have Loveless come inside the home.

“(The victim) observed Loveless reach inside his pocket and pull out the described knife,” according to the probable cause.

A struggle over the knife followed. At some point during the fight, the men fell to the ground and the victim received the stab wound to the face.

Loveless dropped the four-inch knife in the grass and went inside.

Loveless remains held in the Bannock County Jail on a $25,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 18 before Magistrate Judge O. Lynn Brower.

If convicted of felony aggravated battery, Loveless could be ordered to spend up to 15 years in prison.