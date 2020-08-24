Man behind bars after erratic string of events leads to robbery

IDAHO FALLS — A man is behind bars after police say he robbed a convenience store while threatening to kill a woman.

Jacob Lewis Stanton, 28, is charged with felony robbery and felony battery with intent to commit robbery. According to an affidavit of probable cause obtained by EastIdahoNews.com, Stanton walked into the Speedi Mart on Anderson Street just before 5 p.m. Sunday and demanded the cashier hand over money.

The employee told investigators that a man, later identified as Stanton, walked around the store before placing a water bottle on the counter. He then told the woman behind the counter if she did not hand over the money she would shoot and kill her, according to a police report.

Before she could open the register, Stanton reached across the counter and punched her in the head, the victim said. Fearing Stanton had a gun, she opened the register and handed him between $500 and $600.

As officers were investigating, a man matching Stanton’s description was found at the Behavioral Health Crisis Center on Holmes Avenue, just down the street from the convenience store. The security guard at the Crisis Center told police that an elderly couple had dropped Stanton off and said his name was Shane Butikor. After sitting down for a while, Stanton said he had to leave but would be back.

The security guard said around 5 p.m., Stanton ran back into the Crisis Center out of breath. Stanton was asked by the staff to empty his pockets and when asked where he got the money, he reportedly said, “I just robbed the Sinclair … Am I going to jail?” according to court documents.

Officers took Stanton to the police station, where he gave another bogus name of Smitty Eldredge, according to police reports. He then admitted that Eldredge not his real name but did not want to give it.

Stanton said an elderly couple did give him a ride to the crisis center, but he did not want to talk about what happened because he did not want to incriminate himself. When asked if he went to the Speedi Mart, he replied, “Maybe,” according to court documents.

He kept talking, telling the officer he saw a man he thought to be in the Mexican Mafia. He then proceeded to ask about what the woman said about him hitting her and said, “I just incriminated myself, huh?”

During the interrogation, Stanton reportedly went into great detail about how he robbed the store with the intent to buy crystal meth. Initially, Stanton said he planned to rob a bank, but with it being Sunday, they were all closed. He said he also wanted to rob the Crisis Center, but with the security guard not acting scared, he went to the Speedi Mart.

“So she would take me seriously, I wanted to assault her with all my heart,” Stanton told police according to court documents. “Because I hate that b****.”

Police did not find a gun on Stanton during their investigation.

Stanton remains held in the Bonneville County Jail on $65,000 bail. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 4 before Magistrate Judge Kent Gauchay.

If convicted of robbery, Stanton could be ordered to spend a minimum of five years and up to life in prison.