Man shot, killed by police after allegedly shooting gun in Meridian campground

MERIDIAN (Idaho Statesman) – One man is dead after he allegedly fired a gun near officers before he was shot by police in Meridian early Monday morning.

Officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Pennwood Street in Meridian at around 3:30 a.m. after reports of gunshots in the area, according to Stephany Galbreaith, public information officer for the Meridian Police Department. Police were sent to a KOA campground where the gunshots had been reported.

Police arrived at a trailer, and a man fired multiple times while in the trailer, according to police. Galbreaith said at least one officer returned fire and shot the man, who was later pronounced dead. No officers were injured during the incident.

The deceased man, whose identity was not made public Monday, was believed to be around 60 years old, Galbreaith said.

Numerous local police agencies were called to the scene to assist in the investigation. Galbreaith said the shooting will be investigated by the Ada County Critical Incident Task Force, and the Garden City Police Department will lead the investigation.