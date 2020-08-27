Metallica concert coming to Motor Vu this weekend

The world’s biggest heavy metal band is coming to the big screen at the Motor Vu Drive-in in Idaho Falls this Saturday.

“Metallica: Encore Nights Drive-In Concert” is the latest in a series of drive-in concert events put on by promotional company Encore Live. Past entries in the series have featured Blake Shelton and Garth Brooks. The Metallica show will also feature an appearance by veteran rocker Three Day Grace.

“We’re super excited to see Metallica’s in the line-up,” Motor Vu general manager Andy Johnson told EastIdahoNews.com. “Their show is probably going to be the best so far. I heard it’s over two-and-a-half hours. There’s a reason why they’re the number one grossing tour in North America of all time, so I think it’s going to be fun to have them up on the big screen.”

The show will feature a never-seen-before performance filmed and edited exclusively for this event. The band will play songs from through their entire 40-year-career.

Johnson expects the show to provide fans with a different kind of Metallica experience.

“We’re able to have a very personal show,” he said. “You’re able to see and really connect with them on a different level as far as them as people and their music.”

“It’s fun to see the creativity that the bands have,” he added. “A lot of (these shows) is up to them as far as what they do and how they want to convey the show to the audience.”

With COVID-19 making live concerts impossible, this show also gives music fans a chance to see Metallica in a safe, socially distanced environment. Johnson said shows like this one can help ease the sting of having no live concert events.

“It’s created an opportunity for people to still see their favorite bands and still come out and enjoy a night of music and see something like can’t see anywhere like on Netflix or on YouTube,” he said. “And be out around people in a big open space like the drive-in is. We can do that safely without congregating. To do that has been a really fun opportunity.”

Johnson said that events like “Metallica: Encore Nights Drive-in Concert” have been good for drive-ins around the country and will likely continue in the future even after Coronavirus is eradicated.

“We’re one of a little over 300 drive-ins that are left in the country,” he said. “This definitely gives us an aspect and an offering that we’re exclusively providers of. So that’s been super fun.”

“Metallica: Encore Nights Drive-in Concerts” hits the Motor Vu Drive-in in Idaho Falls Saturday night, Aug. 29. Visit the Motor Vu website to find links to information on different ticket packages and to purchase tickets.