Multiple crashes on I-15 near Blackfoot

BLACKFOOT — Several crashes on northbound Interstate 15 caused traffic delays in the Blackfoot area on Wednesday afternoon.

Idaho State Police Lt. Mike Winans told EastIdahoNews.com the first crash happened around milepost 87 where a pickup pulling a camper rolled over. Winans said it sounds like the crash was the result of an equipment failure.

“There were two other crashes as a result of that slowdown,” he said.

Winans said there was a crash involving a cement hauler that was south of milepost 87, and a semi that ended up jack-knifed in the median at milepost 85.

It’s not clear right now what time the crashes started.

Winans said as far as he’s aware, there are no injures.

EastIdahoNews.com will update this story once more information is available.