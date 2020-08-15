Pocatello residents may be eligible for temporary rental or mortgage assistance

POCATELLO — If you live in Pocatello and are struggling financially because of COVID-19, the city may be able to alleviate some of the burden.

Pocatello designated $264,672 of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding to rental and mortgage assistance. This will help people be able to make payments during this challenging time.

“By allocating this money to rental and mortgage assistance, we will be helping some of the most vulnerable in our community to remain in their homes,” Janae Mitchell, community development block grant program manager, said in a news release. “These funds stay in our local community and help people that have been affected by the pandemic to get back on their feet.”

To be eligible for the program, citizens must be Pocatello residents, be able to show proof of a loss of income, and must not have received a federal or state-funded COVID-19 housing subsidy in the past 12 months.

“They’re federal guidelines,” Mitchell said. “Basically, a house of four (people) cannot make any more than $52,800.”

Landlord or lender participation in the program is also required for the city to provide assistance.

“Hopefully we’ll have funds to go around for as many people that need it,” Mitchell said. “Please apply (or) give us a call. It helps people stay in this wonderful community of Pocatello that we all love.”

Rental and mortgage assistance will last until the funds run out. Payments will be made directly to the landlord or financial institution, the news release explains.

The application to apply will come out Monday morning on the city’s website.

For more information, send Mitchell an email or give him a call at (208) 234-6186. You can also contact Community Development Block Grants Administrator Lisa Smith by email or by calling (208) 234-6188.