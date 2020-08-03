Shots fired at Latter-day Saint Missionary Training Center in Provo

PROVO, Utah (Gephardt Daily) — Provo police are seeking tips after shots were fired at the Missionary Training Center of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

“At 2:28 am on Monday August 3, 2020, the driver of a white SUV shot multiple rounds at the Main MTC security booth at 900 East in Provo, UT,” says a 6:34 a.m. social media post by the Provo Police Department. “Police are on the scene and investigating.”

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to contact the department.

“Please contact Detective Campbell with Provo Police at rcampbell@provo.org or 801-852-7315 with any information.”

