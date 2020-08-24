Smoke causes additional closures in Yellowstone, Old Faithful only accessible from the north

UPDATE

The road between Old Faithful and West Thumb is now closed due to smoke from the Lone Star Fire.

The original closure was between Kepler Cascades and West Thumb. The updated closure now extends north from Kepler Cascades to Old Faithful.

Visitors can only access Old Faithful from the north.

Additional backcountry campsite and trail closures around Shoshone Lake and Lone Star Geyser are in effect. Visit the Backcountry Situation Report for details.

Additional resources will arrive Monday, Aug. 24, to assist with the fire. You can read more about the incident here.

For up-to-date road information visit go.nps.gov/YellRoads, call (307) 344-2117 for a recorded message, or sign up to receive Yellowstone road alerts on your mobile phone by texting “82190” to 888-777.

ORIGINAL STORY

Smoke from a new wildfire has temporarily closed a road in Yellowstone National Park.

The Lone Star Fire started from a lightning strike around 5:15 p.m. Saturday about three miles south of Old Faithful.

Around 300 acres had burned as of Saturday evening. The fire was not headed toward Old Faithful but staff are implementing protection measures for the Old Faithful area if flames move that direction.

The Grand Loop Road south of Old Faithful between Kepler Cascades and West Thumb has been closed since 10:30 p.m. due to smoke. Backcountry campsites OA1, OA2, and OA3, along with the Lone Star Geyser Trail, are also closed.

Lightning activity has been heavy throughout the park and fire danger is very high, according to officials. Campfires in the backcountry are not allowed.