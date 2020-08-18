Truck gets stuck under Idaho Falls overpass, causing traffic delays

IDAHO FALLS – Traffic on Interstate 15 has been experiencing delays.

Lt. Chris Weadick with Idaho State Police tells EastIdahoNews.com a dump truck entered I-15 from Grandview Drive around noon Monday and got stuck under the overpass because it was too tall.

“There was some sort of confusion on the driver’s part on where he was supposed to go when he came through Idaho Falls,” Weadick says.

ISP has been working all afternoon to get the truck turned around and rerouted. Weadick says they are hoping to have the issue resolved soon.

If you were headed that direction, you may want to find an alternate route. Traffic is moving slow in the area.