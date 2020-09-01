Utah firefighter and 9/11 responder succumbs to long battle with cancer

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – A retired Utah firefighter passed away over the weekend after a long battle with cancer.

Salt Lake City fire station Unified Fire Authority announced on Sunday 31-year firefighting veteran and 9/11 responder Chris Cage died from cancer presumed to be caused by exposure to the aftermath of the attack.

“Chris was one of our most devout members over the years and selflessly gave hundreds if not thousands of hours to our task force as a friend, SME and mentor. He will be missed greatly,” Utah Task Force 1 posted on Facebook.

Cage held various positions with the fire department over his long career, including paramedic, engineer and hazmat technician.

He joined Utah Task Force 1 sometime in the 1990s working as a logistics and medical specialist, as well as a CDL driver, Hazmat and water rescue specialist, according to the task force.

In addition to 9/11, Cage was also involved in the response to Hurrican Katrina and many other events over the years.

Firefighters with Unified Fire Authority describe Cage as an expert in his field who spent a significant amount of time training and mentoring others.

“His work is reflected in much of what our task force has become over the years as proof that he was an integral part of UT-TF1 history,” the task force wrote.

He retired from UFA in September of 2016.

KUTV reports Cage spent his last days in his Utah home with his family.

Family members also chimed in on social media, including Cage’s daughter Carlyn, who says he was a great man.

“I know he’s up in heaven skiing forever and ever. That’s what he loved doing. I want to remember his legacy by taking up skiing and ride like the wind,” she wrote.