WATCH: Grizzly camera captures female bear and her cubs emerging from den

The following is a news release from the Idaho Department of Fish and Game.

IDAHO FALLS – Every year Fish and Game Biologists place GPS collars on grizzly bears to learn about their reproduction, survival, and distribution across the ecosystem.

A recently retrieved game camera shows a female grizzly as she emerged from her den in late April with three cubs in tow. The antics of these three cubs playing together was too cute not to share.

Watch as they wrestle together and learn just how far they can push mom’s limits as she watches over them.