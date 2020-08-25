WATCH: Squirrel relaxes in tractor while munching a walnut

BUHL – A farmer in Buhl chuckled with delight as he held a 5-and-a-half-month-old fox squirrel in the palm of his hand.

The squirrel nibbles on a nut as the farmer drives a tractor through his field.

“(His) name is Wybie Lovat and (he) goes everywhere I go,” the farmer says. “These two videos show how trusting he is of me and the bond we share while sitting in a comfy cab of a tractor doing field work in the month of July.”

Catch a glimpse of the squirrel’s behavior in the video above.