Woman crashes at high speeds after fleeing from deputies

The following is a news release from the Idaho State Police.

POCATELLO –On August 12, 2020, at approximately 12:30 p.m., Idaho State Police investigated a crash in Pocatello.

Marita G. Gonzales, 26, of Pocatello, was driving southbound on Garrett Way at excessive speeds in a 2003 Cadillac DeVille.

Gonzales went through the intersection of Garrett Way and East Gould Street, continuing southbound onto North 3rd Avenue. Gonzales hit a parked commercial vehicle near the intersection of North 3rd Avenue and East Day Street, then rolled the vehicle.

Prior to the crash, Gonzales had fled from a Bannock County Sheriff’s Deputy, who had discontinued the pursuit.

Gonzales was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. She was transported by ground ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello.

The crash investigation is continuing.