YMCA accepting spare laptops Wednesday for students in need

The following is a news release from the Idaho Falls YMCA.

IDAHO FALLS — On Wednesday, the Idaho Falls YMCA will be receiving site for

donations of laptops for Close the Divide Day hosted by Idaho Business for Education

(IBE).

Close the Divide Day is a community-wide effort aimed at collecting spare

laptops from businesses and the public to donate to the nearly 200,000 Idaho students

without devices. Donations sites will be open between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Wednesday,

Aug. 5 at the following locations:

Idaho Falls YMCA Main Facility – 155 N. Corner, Idaho Falls, ID 83402

McCowin Park Pool Snack Shack – McCowin Park, Ammon, ID 83404

A survey by the State Board of Education of local school districts shows that nearly

200,000 students do not have a computer at home, and at least 30,000 do not have

internet access.

“The Y is proud to be a part of the Idaho Business for Education effort to Close the

Divide which will provide much-needed computers and internet service to students who

do not have these learning tools at home,” said Monica Bitrick, CEO, Idaho Falls Family YMCA. “It is vital to the future of our community that all students are provided with equal opportunity and access to learning for the 2020-21 school year.”

City of Ammon Mayor Sean Colleti stated, “We are happy to join with the YMCA to be a

small part of an important effort to help youth in education for the 2020-21 school

year.”

For more information on how you can donate a computer or make a donation go to

www.idahobe.org/close.