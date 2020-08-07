You’ve heard of Eastern Idaho Public Health. But what all does the agency actually do?

IDAHO FALLS — Up until the COVID-19 pandemic, one local organization worked constantly behind the scenes to help keep the community healthy. But over the past few months, they’ve been at the forefront.

By now, most people know Eastern Idaho Public Health (EIPH) is the agency that created the COVID-19 Regional Response Plan. But issuing orders for face coverings is far from what all the health district does.

“Our goal is to educate people on things they can do to live the healthiest life possible,” EIPH Director Geri Rackow said.

Back in 1970, the Idaho legislature created seven public health districts so health services could be available to every resident in the state. EIPH, also known as district seven, serves Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton Counties.

Rackow said the eight eastern Idaho counties makes them the largest geographic health district in the state. There are around 110 employees, both part-time and full-time, working across the district.

While some states have hundreds of health departments, Rackow said Idaho’s health district structure is unique and is looked to as a positive model of public health.

“With the structure, each individual health district has the autonomy to really best serve the needs of their specific jurisdiction,” she said. “Even though we do try to coordinate as much as possible for as much consistency as we can across the state.”

Eastern Idaho Public Health’s main office is located in Idaho Falls. | Brittni Johnson, EastIdahoNews.com

EIPH has a variety of services offered to prevent disease, promote healthy lifestyles and protect the health and quality of the environment. They include:

Immunization Program – A variety of vaccines are provided for people of all ages. In eastern Idaho, Rackow said they are the resource for foreign travel immunizations. She added that they have the largest immunization program in the state out of all the health districts.

– A variety of vaccines are provided for people of all ages. In eastern Idaho, Rackow said they are the resource for foreign travel immunizations. She added that they have the largest immunization program in the state out of all the health districts. Reproductive Health Program – Some of these services include family planning and birth control, pregnancy tests and Sexually Transmitted Infections screenings.

– Some of these services include family planning and birth control, pregnancy tests and Sexually Transmitted Infections screenings. Women’s Health Check Program – Also known as WHC, the program provides breast and cervical cancer screenings to women who are uninsured and meet low-income requirements.

– Also known as WHC, the program provides breast and cervical cancer screenings to women who are uninsured and meet low-income requirements. Women, Infants and Children Program – The program, also referred to as WIC, helps eligible families save money, eat well and learn about nutrition. It also provides breastfeeding education and support.

– The program, also referred to as WIC, helps eligible families save money, eat well and learn about nutrition. It also provides breastfeeding education and support. Healthy Living Programs – Some of the free classes offered include helping people stop tobacco, exercise classes for older adults and oral health programs.

“There’s a misperception that we only provide services for uninsured or poor people. That is simply not the case,” Rackow explained.

EIPH also inspects food establishments, helps ensure the proper treatment and disposal of water that’s been contaminated and they conduct sanitary surveys so people can drink their water without getting sick.

“We’ve always said that if public health is doing our job, no one will ever hear about it,” EIPH Spokeswoman Mimi Taylor said. “When you turn on the tap and you have clean water, nobody stops and goes, ‘How is it that this water isn’t contaminated?'”

EIPH has nine voting board members. A representative from each of the eight counties they oversee and a medical professional. The board is ultimately responsible for all policy-making decisions for the agency and they oversee the budget.

Some of the EIPH Board of Health members in April 2019 during Supporting Child Abuse Awareness Month. | Courtesy Eastern Idaho Public Health

It’s those eight counties and the state that contributes financially to help support the work of public health. Other revenue sources come from fees EIPH collects from clients after some services, along with grants and contracts with federal and state agencies.

Taylor explained that the board, and EIPH overall, is big on partnerships with hospitals, community organizations and law enforcement. Taylor believes that some people don’t understand that not only does EIPH collaborate with other groups but that their job is to also determine what’s best for the majority of people.

“We do present information sometimes that it opposes what (people) believe in or what they want to do but it’s not our job to try to do what’s sometimes popular. It’s what are the best strategies to prevent disease from spreading?” Taylor said. “Sometimes that answer isn’t winning us a lot of friends. But at the end of the day, I’m giving them the information to prevent disease and potentially save their life. That’s what I focus on.”

