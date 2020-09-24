24-year-old woman killed in Fremont County crash

ASHTON — A Tetonia woman was killed in an early morning crash Wednesday south of Ashton on Idaho Highway 32.

Sara Madsen, 24, was driving eastbound in a 1999 Ford Ranger around 12:20 a.m. when she drove off the right shoulder and overturned, according to an Idaho State Police news release.

Authorities say Madsen was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. She died at the scene.

Idaho State Police was assisted by the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office and authorities are working to determine what caused the crash.