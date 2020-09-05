TODAY'S WEATHER
5 hurt in explosion at Idaho sugar-beet plant

Jacob Scholl, Idaho Statesman

Idaho

  Published at

Amalgamated Sugar has about 1,500 employees working at Idaho plants in Nampa, Twin Falls and Paul. Here an employee oversees sugar beets unloading from a rail car on a flume in the Nampa plant. | Katherine Jones, Idaho Statesman

(IDAHO STATESMAN) – Five people were injured after an explosion Monday morning at the sugar-beet plant in Nampa, the company said.

The explosion was reported at the Amalgamated Sugar processing plant on Karcher Road about 7:45 a.m., said Jessica Anderson, a spokesperson for the company.

In an email, Anderson said the injuries to the five do not appear to be life-threatening. Four of those injured were treated with “minor first aid” and have returned to work, she said. One person was sent to a hospital for further examination.

Anderson said the explosion took place in the beet-pulp steam dryer. Employees were wearing fire-protection gear at the time, she said.

Anderson said the company is investigating the explosion. Damage to the plant was minimal, she said.

