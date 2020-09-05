5 hurt in explosion at Idaho sugar-beet plant

(IDAHO STATESMAN) – Five people were injured after an explosion Monday morning at the sugar-beet plant in Nampa, the company said.

The explosion was reported at the Amalgamated Sugar processing plant on Karcher Road about 7:45 a.m., said Jessica Anderson, a spokesperson for the company.

In an email, Anderson said the injuries to the five do not appear to be life-threatening. Four of those injured were treated with “minor first aid” and have returned to work, she said. One person was sent to a hospital for further examination.

Anderson said the explosion took place in the beet-pulp steam dryer. Employees were wearing fire-protection gear at the time, she said.

Anderson said the company is investigating the explosion. Damage to the plant was minimal, she said.