5 taken to hospital following crash near Malad

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

On Monday, Sept. 7, at 1:53 p.m., Idaho State Police investigated an injury crash southbound on I15 at mile marker 23, north of Malad.

Efrain Hernandez, 45, of Eagle Mountain, UT, was in a 1995 GMC Yukon pulling a 20-foot travel trailer. Hernandez lost control of the vehicle, overturned, and came to rest on its top in the right lane of travel.

Hernandez and his four passengers were transported by ground ambulance to Oneida County Hospital in Malad City. All occupants were wearing seatbelts except for one juvenile.

The right lane of travel was blocked for approximately four hours. The lanes have re-opened.