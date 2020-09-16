Air quality unhealthy for sensitive groups in large portion of east Idaho

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality is prohibiting outdoor burning due to ongoing air pollution drifting over Idaho from the west coast.

At the moment the air quality is listed as unhealthy for sensitive groups for the following areas: Bonneville, Butte, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

Those sensitive to increased pollution and smoke are encouraged to limit prolonged or strenuous outdoor activity. Idaho DEQ says an increase in symptoms of asthma or other respiratory illnesses is likely. Idaho DEQ says the general population is unlikely to be impacted by the smoke.

While the outdoor burn ban is in place, residential wood stove burning is still allowed.

For more information about conditions, visit the DEQ website at http://airquality.deq.idaho.gov.

