Biz Buzz: A look inside Al’s Sporting Goods ahead of this week’s grand opening

Popular sporting goods outlet celebrating grand opening this week

IDAHO FALLS – Have you been inside the new Al’s Sporting Goods in Idaho Falls?

The store opened inside the old Toys ‘R’ Us building at 2395 East 17th Street Aug. 31, and Manager Jordan Stone tells EastIdahoNews.com traffic has been much better than expected.

“Sales have been awesome. We’ve loved just being in the community and meeting people here. We’re pretty new, so it’s fun to see all the people come in,” Stone says.

Boats and kayaks have been some of the most sought-after items over the last month, says Stone.

What sets them apart from other competing businesses, according to Stone, is that they have the best brands at the best prices, and there’s something for everyone.

The grand opening celebration kicks off Thursday at 9 a.m. and will last through Saturday at 9 p.m. with giveaways, prizes and deals.

Stone took us on a tour ahead of the grand opening. Watch the video above for a look inside.

Used book sale happening Oct. 2 and 3 at Marshall Public Library

POCATELLO – For the first time in its history, The Friends of the Marshall Public Library’s Fall Used Book Sale is headed outside. The group will hold its biannual sale in the south parking lot of the Library Friday, Oct. 2, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 3, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Prices are $2 for hardback books and $1 for paperbacks. “Bag-o-Books” will be available for $3 in the afternoon on Saturday, and bags are provided. CDs and DVDs will also be available for purchase. Cash and credit/debit cards will be accepted as payment, though checks will not. Barcode scanning will not be allowed. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, attendees must wear face coverings when 6 feet of physical distancing cannot be maintained.

Take a tour with Habitat for Humanity and be entered to win a prize

IDAHO FALLS – With the need for affordable housing escalating by the economic fallout from COVID 19, Habitat for Humanity needs your help even more than ever, and it’s inviting you to participate in a fundraiser. For a donation of $35, Habitat supporters will receive a “PASSPORT” filled with information and photos about Habitat’s affordable home ownership opportunities in Idaho Falls. The PASSPORT will contain a centerfold showing locations where Habitat is currently working. Take a self-guided tour, or Habitat for Humanity board members will personally guide you. The tour is about 6 miles and will take about an hour to an hour and a half to complete. Visit the website for more information.

New physical therapy clinic opens in Rigby

RIGBY – The Rigby Chamber of Commerce and Rigby Physical Therapy hosted a ribbon-cutting and grand opening at 711 Rigby Lake Drive, Suite 1301, on Wednesday afternoon. To learn more or to schedule an appointment, call (208) 228-0311. You can also visit the website or Facebook page.

Local beauty school celebrates 15 years

REXBURG – The Paul Mitchell Academy in Rexburg is celebrating its 15th anniversary with a scavenger hunt. The hunt for rocks around the community will last until Oct. 7. Winners will receive a special prize. Click here for more information.

