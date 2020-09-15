Bonneville High School closing Wednesday and Thursday after student tests positive for COVID-19

IDAHO FALLS — Bonneville High School will be closed Wednesday and Thursday after a student tested positive for COVID-19.

In a letter sent to parents, Superintendent Scott Woolstenhulme said the student attended classes Tuesday and because of that, the entire school will be closed to disinfect the building. All extracurricular activities involving Bonneville High School will also be canceled from Tuesday through Thursday.

“Our teachers and staff will work to identify those students who were in close contact with this student and notify those families with students who will need to quarantine for the next 10 days,” Woolstenhulme wrote. “During the school closure, Bonneville School District staff will continue to clean and disinfect surfaces inside all district schools and buses.”

Administrators plan to resume classes on Friday and on Thursday, teachers will provide online learning and instruction to students through Google Classroom or Schoology.

Woolstenhulme encouraged students to wash hands often, use hand sanitizer wear a mask and maintain social distancing.

“Our greatest responsibility is the safety of our students and staff. We are grateful for the opportunity to serve you and your family, especially as we face this challenging situation together,” he said.