Cause of rural house fire under investigation

Eric Grossarth
Local

House fire in Goshen | Mike Jensen, Assistant Chief Shelley-Firth Fire

GOSHEN — Fire investigators are looking into the cause of a garage fire near Goshen.

Firefighters were called to the 1000 block of 800 North at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday when a neighbor spotted the fire, according to Shelley-Firth Fire Chief Dale Mecham.

Goshen is a rural area in Bingham County, several miles southeast of Shelley.

Firefighters were quickly able to get the blaze out. Mecham explained the fire mostly damaged the garage, but the smoke did reach inside the home.

Mecham says no one was home at the time of the fire and they are not sure what started the blaze.

The investigation is ongoing.

