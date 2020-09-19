CEI offering option for students to enroll in eight-week accelerated courses

IDAHO FALLS — If you missed the fall start date to enroll for classes at College of Eastern Idaho, don’t worry — you might still get the chance.

CEI is offering a Block A and B system starting fall semester 2020. This system cuts the traditional semester in half for students by providing education at an accelerated pace. The 8-week classes offered will be primarily the most popular general education courses. A good portion of the classes will also be online.

“CEI is excited to offer the community this new early and late semester start format. This will provide multiple entry points for students to take affordable general education classes online or on campus,” President Rick Aman said in an emailed statement to EastIdahoNews.com. “The Block B, eight-week courses, also provide a great option for traditional university students who are in limbo with the current pandemic and desire to work on the 100 and 200 level transfer credits.”

Block B begins in the fall semester and will include the following classes:

BIOL 100 Concepts of Biology *Online

BSN 255 Leadership Development Skills *Online

COMM 101 Fundamentals of Oral Communications *Online

ENGL 101 Writing and Rhetoric I *Online

ENGL 102 Writing and Rhetoric II ** Face to face class

GS 101 Academic and Career Exploration *Online

MATH 108 Intermediate Algebra *Online

MATH 144 Trigonometry *Online

PSYC 101 Introduction to Psychology *Online

PSYC 120 Careers in Psychology *Online

CEI spokesman Todd Wightman said not only can students register now, but if classes were full when students went to register at the beginning of the fall semester, they were asked if they wanted to enroll later in the eight-week option.

The courses cost the same amount as traditional 16-week classes because they are the same amount of credits as the full semester-long courses. CEI Dean of General Education Angela Sackett said Block A and B classes have the same learning objectives and assessments.

“Many students find that this is a better learning model for them, as it allows them to only focus on fewer classes at a time,” Sackett said in an emailed statement to EastIdahoNews.com. “A student can focus on half of the amount of classes at a time during these block classes and still complete the same amount of classes by the end of a traditional 16 week semester.”

The eight-week class option was something the college planned to offer its students this fall regardless of COVID-19. But due to the current circumstances, Wightman believes now is the best time to roll it out.

“With COVID, there are a lot more reasons why you may have missed the start date,” he explained. “This gives them an option to still come in and do something, rather than have to wait till January or even next fall.”

The block system option will give students five different opportunities throughout the year — two in fall, two in spring and summer — to go to school.

“In short, this is a way we can offer more enrollment options for students to better meet their needs,” Sackett added.

Block B begins Oct. 19, and students are encouraged to register for classes before they are full.

To register, click here.