Circuit breaker stolen from local business

POCATELLO (KPVI) – Last Tuesday started out like any other day for Jamba Juice General Manager Rob Shail, but when he showed up for work, he noticed their circuit breaker was missing.

This apparently is the latest in a series of circuit breaker thefts throughout the Gem State. Pocatello Police reported on their Facebook page earlier this week there were 43 similar thefts at various businesses throughout Twin Falls and Ada Counties.

“This has been a rash throughout all of … Idaho,” says Mark Barlow, manager of Barlow’s Air Force One Heating in Pocatello.

As far as Barlow knows, this is the first time it’s happened locally.

Whoever is responsible is doing it for profit, according to Pocatello Police Lieutenant John Walker.

“My understanding is they are selling these for substantially more than what the market rate used to be and people are making money doing this,” says Walker.

There are reports of people re-selling them for up to $5,000 apiece, Barlow says.

Police are investigating the situation but urge community members to report if they suspect something strange happening in their area.

“It’s our citizens on these kinds of (things) that make the difference. When you see things, when you hear things that are not quite right, we need you to call us,” Walker says.

Shail also hopes people can do their part to look out for each other.

If you have any information, contact Detective Matt Harris at (208) 234-6121.