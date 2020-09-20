Do your trees have wind damage? Here’s what you should be doing about it.

It’s an understatement to say the Labor Day storm was impressive and caused a great deal of damage. Many people are now looking at their trees and wondering what they can do with broken branches, split trunks, or major bark tears to try and help them heal.

The answer to that question is variable and depends on the type of tree, the age of the tree, how much damage occurred, overall health of the tree before the storm, its structural integrity after the damage, and ultimately the long-term safety of the tree.

The timing of this storm was unusual, as most windstorms occur in the spring. With this storm occurring in late summer to early fall, it may affect trees differently than if it had happened back in April since most trees are starting to get ready for fall and going dormant. Ultimately, they will probably start doing most healing next spring since its later in the season.

EastIdahoNews.com file photo

But right now, what can, and should be done with wind-damaged trees? Here are a few guidelines: